On Saturday, local supporters of presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg were canvasing the streets of Attleboro, handing out literature at homes of potential voters.
On Sunday evening, they found out he had dropped out of the race.
The move came as such a surprise that some supporters had already voted for Buttigieg during early voting and left them searching for a new candidate to back.
They can't get their votes back so their votes are being wasted.
For those who haven't cast early ballots, Tuesday is the day to vote in person at your local polling places.
There are still plenty of Democrats running in the presidential primary and former Massachusetts Gov. William Weld is engaged in a long-shot primary fight against President Trump on the Republican side.
The polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
There is a long list of Democrats on the ballot, but many of them have already dropped out, like former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick.
The active candidates are U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts, former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-VT, former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.
Buttigieg's surprise announcement left his supporters disappointed.
North Attleboro Town Councilor Adam Scanlon had just endorsed the South Bend, Indiana, mayor on Saturday at a house party.
Scanlon said he will not vote for Biden.
He said he admired the way Buttigieg ran his campaign, inspiring young people and being one of the first openly- gay presidential contenders.
"I am proud to see that someone of the LGBTQ+ community did set a high milestone by making it as far as he did in the presidential race," Scanlon said.
"I hope that other young people continue to stay involved in our political process to construct the next generation of leadership."
North Attleboro School Committee member John Costello had also endorsed Buttigieg, saying he could unite the country and would take a pragmatic approach to governing.
