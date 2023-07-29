Since the pandemic started in 2020, more people have taken up bird feeding and bird watching, delighting in seeing feathered friends visit backyard feeders and finding the peace that comes with walking quietly through nature and spotting them at local sanctuaries.
However, veteran bird lovers and bird authorities have also spotted a disturbing trend.
There are fewer birds, many of them songbirds, around than years past.
Some experts consider it part of what is being called another mass extinction of life underway on Earth.
From climate change and expanding development to ever-increasing pollution and declining numbers of insects, there is no shortage of reasons why bird populations are in decline.
The Audubon Society of Rhode Island, which runs Caratunk Wildlife Refuge, a popular birding spot in Seekonk, issued a two-part “State of Our Birds” report earlier this year that said more than one-third of the birds breeding in their sanctuaries are experiencing long-term population declines.
Audubon is beginning a management plan with the help of volunteers to try to reverse the trend.
A report in the journal Science a few years ago indicated there are 2.9 billion fewer breeding birds in the United States and Canada than there were 50 years earlier. That represents a plunge of nearly one-third, and includes such common species as sparrows and blackbirds.
A more recent study by scientists from multiple institutions determined 48% of 11,000 bird species worldwide are known or suspected to be experiencing population declines. About 39% are stable, 6% are showing their numbers growing, and the status of 7% is unknown.
About 190 species of birds nest in Massachusetts, about 30 of which are protected under the Massachusetts Endangered Species Act. Massachusetts is also visited by over 300 species of birds every year. One study concluded 22% of native bird species need conservation attention in the U.S.
With an estimated 45 million American bird watchers, there are plenty of hands to help.
Jean Shea, who lives on Richardson Avenue in Norton, considers herself a longtime “birder.”
“I have been living in Norton for almost 30 years now, and I have indeed seen a decrease in some of the bird species over the years, both the migratory and year-round,” Shea said. “When I first moved here I loved to hear Northern bobwhites calling in the two old farm fields on my street. To me that was the sweet sound of summer, but in the mid-1990s those beautiful fields became two housing developments so the bobwhites moved on. I also would see killdeer in those fields but they are gone as well.”
“Field habitats are so important to some species of birds,” Shea said. “Further down the street from me, there was a dense area of woods that I would visit often. It was beautiful in there and some of the trees were almost old growth trees, huge trunks. Beautiful place to bird, for scarlet tanagers, pine warblers and great crested flycatchers. One day I noticed a For Sale sign on the street in front of the property. A year later the beautiful dense wooded area was leveled to put in a solar farm.”
There are also some high tension wires that cross her street.
“For years it was a great place to bird. Two springs ago, the power company went through it and replaced the pole holding the wires. They were in there through the spring and summer, prime nesting time. No birds that year,” Shea said. “Last year, I heard a few of the regulars and this year a few more, so hopefully that habitat will heal and get back to how it was because it is way too silent in there right now.”
Shea says she isn’t opposed to development and improvements.
“I do understand that houses need to be built and solar farms are important, and high tension poles need to be replaced,” she said. “But those things come at a cost, less habitat for our birds. And there has been a lot of building and development in the Norton-Attleboro area the past 30 years.”
Frequent flyers
Shea, who lives close to the Edith Read Conservation Area and visits the spot daily to bird watch, said most people don’t realize that many local birds actually migrate.
“They are born here and some fly 2,000 to 3,000 miles to South America for the winter and then make the journey back here again in the spring to nest,” Shea said. “That is amazing and miraculous. I am always amazed when my hummingbirds return in the spring.”
Another area birder is Valerie Astle, a member of the Mansfield Garden Club.
“In my backyard alone, I have had a bumper crop year of nesting chickadees, nuthatches, chipping sparrows, house wrens and now a pair of Eastern bluebirds have laid three eggs in the house I provided on my lawn,” Astle said. “I have had five different species brood in my yard this year, including a brood of barred owls.”
Climate change, authorities say, has been shifting the habitats of wildlife, which could be a benefit to those wishing to see more and varied birds.
“New England is seeing an increase in species historically from the south, now shifting to our yards,” Astle said.
Astle is such an avid birdwatcher, she reports her bird findings to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology via the organization’s website (https://ebird.org/home).
“It’s a great tool for tracking species year round,” Astle said. There are “trends of bird populations decreasing worldwide, but there is a glimmer of hope, trends along the Appalachian region, which does touch New England, are showing increases of woodland species.”
Cornell Lab researchers are using eBird’s 1.5 billion observation database to model bird populations and movements.
“Some of these results show strong population declines over the past five years” in the Massachusetts area, said Jenna Curtis, one of the leaders of the eBird program.
They include the black-capped chickadee — Massachusetts’ state bird that lives in the state year-round — gray catbird, wood thrush, common grackle, various sparrows, cedar waxwing and the colorful Baltimore oriole.
Other species may be stable or on the upswing regionally, including hairy and pileated woodpeckers, ruby-throated hummingbird and Carolina wren.
Astle also is a chicken keeper, with eight hens, and she has had her property certified with the National Wildlife Federation as a backyard habitat free of chemicals and filled with natural cover such as plants to provide protective spaces for birds and other wildlife to raise their young.
“A pair of barred owls are now raising two youngsters in my neighborhood,” Astle said. “I think the bumper crop of bunnies is helping to fuel the birds of prey this year. There are broad-wing hawks, red shoulder hawks, red-tailed, and cooper hawks, along with the owls, are now commonly sighted around the neighborhood.”
Dave Lennon, who runs Norton Kayak Company on Norton Reservoir, has also found a healthy population of birds.
“Over the past couple years, I have not seen a decline in bird species, just the opposite,” Lennon said. “Between my dog walks or kayaking trips I am seeing lots of birds/varieties of bird and wildlife in our local area including hawks, herons, eagles and songbirds.”
Facebook groups based in town have many postings of birdhouse cameras showing hatches of different birds, he points out.
“The only exception is the mute swans. Definitely a decrease in number over the years” on Norton Reservoir, Lennon said, mentioning they are nonnative invasive species. “Osprey and bald eagles on the reservoir keep numbers down as they are dominant predators there.”
Lennon also points out it’s not advised by wildlife officials to feed bread or cracker crumbs or other human food to birds.
“I think a big problem is the ground feeding of migratory birds” such as geese and ducks, Lennon said, adding he frequently observes such activity. “People food kills waterfowl.”
In the past couple weeks, Lennon said he’s seen social media posts of loaves of bread dumped in the reservoir.
“There have been lots of wildlife sightings in the area,” including bear, beaver, bobcats and otters, Lennon added.
John Herbert, director of bird conservation for MassAudubon, presents a longer range and more gloomy picture of birds.
“Most North American birds have been decreasing over the last four decades. Some species have had steeper declines, such as grassland birds or shorebirds. Other declines are less severe but still noticeable,” Herbert said. “You may have dark-eyed juncos or white-throated sparrows visit your bird feeder during the winter, but one out of every three of those birds have been lost. The point being, birds are declining across the landscape. This requires immediate attention and action.
“They’re declining everywhere. Coastal, grassland and forest ecosystems are seeing the larger declines because the habitat has been altered so much,” Herbert said. “However, the ducks we have here in the winter using wetlands have been doing well. This can be partly attributed to the amount of attention and funding ducks have received. We now need increased funds and attention brought to other birds.”
Recently, the Recovering Americas Wildlife Act wasn’t passed by Congress. “This is widely popular, bipartisan legislation that would have been instrumental in reversing bird declines,” Herbert said. “I recommend people continue to voice their support for this type of legislation to pass.”
Reasons for drastic drop in bird numbers
“Many reasons contribute to the loss of birds and biodiversity,” Herbert said. “Habitat loss, how humans are altering habitat, is a main driver of bird declines,” with land converted to other uses such as agriculture and housing.
Birds are also killed by house cats that are kept outside, collisions with glass and buildings, or toxins released into the environment, he said.
Rodenticide, which is being used to passively control rodents, is killing birds such as hawks, eagles, and owls that eat rodents, Herbert noted.
Most birds we have in Massachusetts are migratory, traveling to different parts of the world during a single year.
Wood thrush is an example of a bird that breeds here during the summer but spends the winter months in Central and South America. “These migratory species face many naturally occurring challenges during the year,” Herbert said. “Flying great distances each year requires a lot of energy and the birds face so many challenges to achieve this feat without human interference. The increased challenges humans pose to the environment exacerbate what these birds face during their life cycle.”
Climate change is speeding up some of the declines.
“A changing climate at an accelerated pace is altering the ecosystems faster than wildlife can adapt. Rising sea levels are a threat to coastal ecosystems, including the salt marsh habitat found along” Massachusetts coast, Herbert said.
Saltmarsh sparrows are an endemic species to the Atlantic Coast, meaning they can be found nowhere else in the world. Massachusetts supports 10% of the global population of the sparrows during the summer. “Rising sea levels are driving this species to extinction and without immediate intervention, it may be extinct within the next two decades,” Herbert said.
Advice to help the birds
“There are many things everyone can do to help birds,” Herbert said. “Become aware of the issues wildlife and birds are facing.”
Promote policy and legislative actions such as regulations to reduce the use of rodenticides, he recommends.
Another is to have plants, usually native ones, that are beneficial to wildlife in your yard.
“The more voices we have to speak for wildlife, the better. This all starts with connecting with nature. Get outside as much as you can to appreciate wildlife. Even if that means spending time observing the American robins or Northern cardinals in your yard or local park,” Herbert said. “We at MassAudubon work hard every day to help the birds of Massachusetts, through science, education and environmental stewardship.
“We are on an ambitious track to protect 30% of Massachusetts habitat, restoring Massachusetts coastal habitat, and using birds to indicate how well wildlife is responding to these efforts,” Herbert said. “Birds need advocacy now more than ever. Be involved and spread the word to help out birds in any way you can.
“Birds are still around. But I want future generations to be able to say the same thing. That’s the goal and that is why we do this work. I want my grandchildren to see a saltmarsh sparrow, hear a wood thrush singing at dusk, and witness huge flocks of shorebirds. The chimney swifts we see and hear circling above our heads during the summer could be lost. The problem is if we remain on the same trajectory, these species won’t be around for future generations. We are at an urgent time to stop and reverse the decline of birds.”
The director also urges the public to join in bird walks and other bird events and head to MassAudubon sanctuaries. They include Oak Knoll in Attleboro and Stony Brook in Norfolk.
“Enjoy the birds and learn more about what everyone can do to help,” Herbert said.
Back in Norton, Jean Shea agrees, suggesting getting more people interested in birds through bird walks and birding programs might help bird populations.
“Birding is fun, outside in the fresh air, getting some exercise,” Shea said. “The more people learn about the birds and how important they are to us, then maybe more could be done to make sure we protect their habitats as much as possible.”
MassWildlife’s Emily Stolarski echoes a lot of MassAudubon’s findings and advice.
“Birds are facing an increasing number of threats including habitat loss and habitat fragmentation, invasive species, and climate change,” Stolarski said. “Overall, bird numbers have dropped dramatically over the last 50 years. Sparrows, warblers, and shorebirds are among the groups that have declined the most.”
However, there are many bird species that haven’t demonstrated a decline, and some are even increasing, she said.
Raptors such as peregrine falcons and bald eagles are increasing in number in Massachusetts thanks to protections given by the Massachusetts Endangered Species Act and in response to conservation efforts by MassWildlife and other organizations.
Stolarski recommends creating a bird-friendly yard by choosing native plants that increase the availability of natural food sources to sustain birds throughout the year.
Installing bird baths and rewilding your lawn are other advisable actions.
Contributing to land protection through MassWildlife’s Wildlands Fund or other such funds and organizations is another step to help birds.
“Land protection is becoming increasingly important as a means to protect habitat and maintain landscape connectivity to allow birds and other plants and wildlife to thrive and shift their distribution, if necessary, as climate changes in the future,” Stolarski said.