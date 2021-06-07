SEEKONK -- Bystanders pulled a man out of a car late Sunday afternoon after the driver crashed through a fence, struck the front of a house, rolled on its side and then burst into flames.
Kim Lallier, a witness to the rollover at 465 Newman Ave. that was reported shortly after 5:30 p.m., said she was sitting in her house when she heard the crash, looked outside and saw the flames.
Lallier, who lives across the street, said about a dozen people jumped into action to help.
They pulled the driver out of the burning car, rendered aid to him and redirected traffic, she said.
“They got that man out, this is a great community,” she said.
Fire officials responding to the scene said flames were shooting out of the Chevy SUV.
They said the driver, the only occupant of the vehicle, was lucky that the bystanders pulled him out.
Firefighters said occupants of the home, including a number of children, were not injured during the incident in which the SUV struck the front of the house causing damage to the outside door frame.
Firefighters helped straighten out the severely damaged door and frame and brought plywood to help secure the damage for the night.
The building inspector was called to the scene, and it appeared the house was habitable.
The driver, according to fire officials, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Rhode Island Hospital for treatment.
