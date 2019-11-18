Kerry Mulhern-Beauchamp’s sons are always asking her if they can sleep late and miss first period at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, Calif.
The former Attleboro resident usually says “no,” but said she relented last Thursday because the teens had colds and first period was just a study hall.
It was only later that she learned that while the boys slept, fellow student Nathaniel Berhow shot five of his schoolmates and himself at Saugus High.
Berhow and two of the victims died.
It was the latest in a string of school shootings over the past several years, including one on Feb. 14, 2018, at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. that left 17 dead.
The murders have ignited a debate over gun control, but there has been no action taken on the issue in Washington.
Mulhern-Beauchamp, who once worked at The Sun Chronicle, said she learned about the shooting when she brought her daughter to school Thursday and a student knocked on her car window to break the news to her.
She lives only about 100 yards from Saugus High, so when she returned home her neighborhood was in the middle of a crime scene.
“My street was blocked off and helicopters and police were up and down my street,” she said via email. “It was a good hour-plus that we thought the shooter could be somewhere in the neighborhood.
“I felt bad because I told the boys we couldn’t open the door for anyone we didn’t know, just in case. It was only after police confirmed that the shooter was in custody that I felt comfortable enough opening our doors and letting my kids outside.”
Mulhern-Beauchamp’s twin sons, Riley and Dylan, 16, knew the shooter casually and went to school with him, she said. Berhow lived around the corner from them.
She said everyone has been coping with the shootings by spending time with family and friends. There have been several vigils to attend.
The day after the shooting, there was a get-together at the coach’s house for their tight-knit football team.
“We have been over the coach’s home, just talking through the day and talking about our families,” Mulhern-Beauchamp said.
She said the family has a good circle of friends who have come together.
They are also trying to combat false rumors.
“The kids are caught up in all the false info floating around in social media so we wanted to get them together and try to encourage them to stay off it as much as possible and if they couldn’t do that then we asked them not to repeat anything that has not been confirmed by the LA Sheriff department,” she said.
Mulhern-Beauchamp is married to Jeremy Beauchamp, formerly of Woonsocket.
After living in Attleboro all her life, she said the family moved to California in 2013.
