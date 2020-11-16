FOXBORO -- Police say a call about a disturbance involving a man with a gun on Wall Street on Friday turned out to be unfounded.
Police Chief Michael Grace said Monday that the 12:30 p.m. call turned out to be mistaken information between family members and no gun was found.
Out of an abundance of caution, town hall, the Igo Elementary School and businesses near the area of the call were told to shelter in place while police investigated.
Officers were able to locate and safely detain the individual who was the subject of the call. After a brief investigation it was determined that the original complaint was unfounded and the shelter in place order was lifted a short time later. No arrests resulted from the incident.
