ATTLEBORO — Mayor Paul Heroux aims to stem the tide of illegal dumping that has become a big problem throughout the city.
On Tuesday, he asked the city council for cash to install a security camera at a “hot spot” that is trashed on a regular basis.
The video feed from that camera will be monitored by police.
Although there are more, Heroux asked for $8,920 which will pay for one camera at one site.
The mayor is starting with one to see how it goes.
“There are about five very common dumping sites in the city,” Heroux said, noting that they have been there for years and have nothing to do with recent changes to the city’s trash contract regarding bulk items. “They pre-date my being mayor. When I say they are common, I mean it. These are spots where people leave things on a regular basis.”
Heroux could not detail the locations because that would hinder the effort to catch the illegal dumpers.
He said, however, if the first camera yields results, more cameras are coming.
Heroux said it’s hoped that fines will eventually pay for the cameras.
“If this first camera is successful, I will ask the council for funding for two more locations,” he told The Sun Chronicle in an email. “The theory is that we will get our money back from the fines that are going to be accumulated by catching people.”
And if needed, the camera can be moved to another site, Heroux said.
The request was referred to the public works committee headed up by council vice-president Kate Jackson.
