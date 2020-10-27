NORTH ATTLEBORO — With the usual rounds of retail politics — coffees, door-to-door handshaking and the rest — out of bounds this year, state representative candidates in the 14th Bristol District are engaging in dueling endorsements.
The latest comes from the John Simmons campaign. The Republican in the race is touting the backing of the Massachusetts Coalition of Police.
“It is important to have your commitment to public safety for the citizens of the Commonwealth,” the law enforcement group said of Simmons in a letter from John E. Nelson, first vice president.
Meanwhile, Democrat Adam Scanlon recently released a list of more than 30 individuals and organizations backing his candidacy, including outgoing U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy III. And earlier this month he held a virtual fundraiser with former Gov. Michael Dukakis.
While both candidates have strong social media presence, they haven’t forgotten the old fashioned way of getting their names in front of the public. According to the most recent campaign finance reports filed with the state, among Scanlon’s biggest expenses last month was just over $450 for campaign signs. Simmons, who got into the race late after a previous GOP hopeful dropped out, reported spending $650 on yard signs. (For even more old school efforts, the Simmons campaign spent almost $1,300, plus tip, on a kickoff dinner at a local restaurant.)
There seems to be something about being a member of a town council that brings out the ambition for higher office in local politicians of either party. Scanlon and Simmons are both members ofNorth Attleboro’s council, the town’s first since it changed its form of government. So is Michael Lennox, the GOP candidate who was originally going to be Scanlon’s opponent before dropping out of the race on the advice of his doctor. And Matt Kelly, who is running against incumbent state Sen. Becca Rausch, D-Needham, is a member of the town council of Franklin.
