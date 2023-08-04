NORTH ATTLEBORO — Got a creative mind? Love animals?
The North Attleboro Animal Shelter has a job for you: Name that Pet.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$12.99
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$37.99
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$76.99
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$140.99
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
NORTH ATTLEBORO — Got a creative mind? Love animals?
The North Attleboro Animal Shelter has a job for you: Name that Pet.
That’s the name of the shelter’s new social media/crowdsourcing campaign which is seeking the community’s suggestions for names for the animals at the shelter.
Residents can go to the shelter’s website at nattleboro.com/nashelter and file a form to submit names and fun theme ideas for the shelter animals.
Theme ideas for this month are favorite vacation spots and places that could be a name for a pet.
Animal Control Officer Felicia Camara said naming animals at the shelter is a great way to engage the community to come up with perfect names and enrich the lives of the shelter animals.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.