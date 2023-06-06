Poor air quality in the area continued for a second straight day Wednesday, with another air quality alert issued for Thursday.
Smoke from wildfires burning in Quebec and Nova Scotia has been drifting over the Northeast, causing concern for those with health issues and leaving the region under a thick haze in certain areas. The haze appeared especially thick over bodies of water in the morning and early evening.
Those with health issues, children and older adults have been advised to stay indoors as much as possible and refrain from strenuous activity. That should also be the routine for pets.
The smoke has brought a burning wood smell, reduced visibility and hazy skies, though clouds have added to the latter.
Smoke from the wildfires covered the capitals of Canada and the United States in an unhealthy haze, holding up flights at major airports, postponing Major League Baseball games and prompting people to fish out pandemic-era face masks.
While Canadian officials asked other countries for additional help fighting more than 400 blazes nationwide that already have displaced 20,000 people, air quality with what the U.S. rates as hazardous levels of pollution extended into central New York, northeastern Pennsylvania and, later, the New York metropolitan area. Massive tongues of unhealthy air extended as far as North Carolina and Indiana, affecting millions of people.
“I can taste the air,” Dr. Ken Strumpf said in a Facebook post from Syracuse, New York, which was enveloped in an amber pall. The smoke, he later said by phone, even made him a bit dizzy.
The air quality index, a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency metric for air pollution, exceeded a staggering 400 at times in Syracuse, New York City and Pennsylvania’s Lehigh Valley. A level of 50 or under is considered good; anything over 300 is considered “hazardous,” when even healthy people are advised to curtail outdoor physical activity.
June so far has been for the most part cloudy, rainy and cooler than normal.
There was even some thunder and hail that swept through the area late Tuesday afternoon, including in Attleboro, Norton, Rehoboth and Seekonk. Hail was reported in those communities mostly as pea size but Rehoboth also had larger hail.
May turned out to be close to normal for temperatures but was quite sporadic when it came to rainfall, Attleboro Water Department records show.
A total of 5.64 inches of rain fell, which is well above the normal of about 4 inches for the month.
But most of the rain came on two days -- about 2 inches the first of the month and 2.61 inches May 21.
One weather report, though, recorded 4 inches of rain in Attleboro that latter day, which was the most rain in weather reports from all over Southern New England.
Aside from those two days, there was little to no rain, leaving the month so dry area firefighters were regularly extinguishing mulch and brush fires.
Fire weather watches and Red Flag Warnings were issued on several days by the National Weather Service advising no outdoor fires.
Local fire departments also issued such advisories.
Besides the dry conditions, strong winds on several days fueled the brush fires.
As for temperatures in Attleboro during May, the average daily high was 70, which is 1 degree above usual. The highest temp was 86 the end of the month.
The average daily low was 46, which is 2 degrees below normal. The lowest temp that made it feel like March was 33 the middle of the month, water department records indicate.
That low broke the record for the day by 1 degree set in 1983, and it followed days where the low temps were in the 40s and 50s and a high two days earlier of 80, causing worry among gardeners and farmers.
Temperatures plunged into the upper 20s in some spots in the area, including North Dighton.
Normal lows for mid-May are about 50 degrees.
Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.