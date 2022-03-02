A former Bristol County prosecutor will challenge her former boss in the Democratic primary for district attorney in September.
Shannon McMahon, who served under DA Thomas Quinn from 2014 to 2016, announced her candidacy in a virtual press conference Wednesday.
Quinn, 61, who has announced he will seek election to a third term, was appointed to the job in 2015 to replace Sam Sutter, who was running for mayor of Fall River. Quinn has not faced a ballot challenge in the two elections since then.
McMahon, 41, of Swansea, graduated from the University of Massachusetts Law School in 2012. She is a trial attorney for an insurance company.
If elected, McMahon said, she would expand the county’s drug courts, which emphasize treatment for people arrested for minor drug offenses rather than incarceration.
Quinn, a Fall River resident who earned his law degree from Suffolk University, has pointed to the convictions of Aaron Hernandez and the Michelle Carter among his office’s accomplishments.
So far, Quinn and McMahon are the only announced candidates for the office.