The candidate with the most money doesn’t always win the election, but having a coffer full of cash helps.
At the close of the second quarter, June 30, two candidates for the 4th Congressional District seat being vacated by Joseph Kennedy III had raised more than $1 million, while three others were getting close.
Alan Khazei led the pack of nine Democratic Party candidates with $1,620,362.
Jake Auchincloss was not far behind with $1,386,569.
However, Auchincloss has the most left in the till, $1,167,523, while Khazei has $1,150,622 to spend.
Ihssane Leckey fell just short of the $1 million mark with $963,753 raised to date.
Jesse Mermell and Becky Grossman garnered $834,317 and $824,134, respectively, while Chris Zannetos came in at $650,524 and Dave Cavell at $395,262.
Ben Sigel registered $287,912 while Natalia Linos had $202,361.
Mermell led the way in contributions of $200 or less with $136,038, while Grossman was second with $84,572.
Khazei brought in the most contributions of $2,000 or more with $715,750 and Auchincloss was second with $679,275.
Meanwhile, Republican Julie Hall of Attleboro, a latecomer to the race, brought in $8,038.
The other Republican candidate, David Rosa, did not file a report with the Federal Election Commission, but he’s on the ballot.
Meanwhile, incumbent Democrat U.S. Sen. Ed Markey pulled in $10,422,481 for his re-election campaign while his primary opponent, Kennedy, garnered $7,838,752.
However, the two are roughly equal in the amounts they still have in the bank. Markey has $4,820,921 while Kennedy has $4,787,817.
Republican senate candidates Shiva Ayyadurai and Kevin O’Connor collected $1,159,514 and $256,441, respectively.
Ayyadurai has $502,721 to spend and O’Connor has $75,539.
The Democratic and Republican primary elections are slated for Sept. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.