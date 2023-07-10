City Hall Exterior
Attleboro City Hall.

ATTLEBORO — For those who want to keep track of who’s running for what in the upcoming November city election, the election department just made it easier.

The department is now posting the candidates on its website (cityofattleboro.us/359/Election-Office), along with the dates they become certified.

