ATTLEBORO — For those who want to keep track of who’s running for what in the upcoming November city election, the election department just made it easier.
There are currently 33 candidates running for 24 positions, including mayor, treasurer, collector, city clerk, five for at-large city council. Six are running for council ward seats, three for at-large school committee seats and six for school committee ward seats.
Those who would like to run for a position still have time to take out nomination papers at the election office. They must be returned by 5 p.m. Aug. 1.
In the event a preliminary election is needed on Sept. 19, the last day to register to vote is Sept. 9.
The last day to register to vote for the Nov. 7 general election is Oct. 28.
The last day to request a vote by mail ballot or absentee application for the preliminary is Sept. 12.
The last day to request a vote by mail ballot for the general election on Nov. 7 is Oct. 31.
The last day to vote absentee in person at the election office for the preliminary is Sept. 18 at noon.
The last day to vote absentee in person at the election office for the general election in person is Nov. 6 at noon.
