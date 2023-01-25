ATTLEBORO — Now that the four candidates for mayor in the Feb. 28 special election have said they are leaning against allowing a large housing development at the former Locust Valley golf course, they are floating other ideas to encourage the construction of new housing.

The four — newcomer Timothy Barone, former Councilor John Davis, City Councilor Cathleen DeSimone and Acting Mayor Jay DiLisio — said there is a housing shortage and the city should act, but in ways other than opening up Locust Valley to a large single-family home complex.