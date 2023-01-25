ATTLEBORO — Now that the four candidates for mayor in the Feb. 28 special election have said they are leaning against allowing a large housing development at the former Locust Valley golf course, they are floating other ideas to encourage the construction of new housing.
The four — newcomer Timothy Barone, former Councilor John Davis, City Councilor Cathleen DeSimone and Acting Mayor Jay DiLisio — said there is a housing shortage and the city should act, but in ways other than opening up Locust Valley to a large single-family home complex.
DeSimone said one idea she has is to push for a city zoning ordinance that would allow homeowners to have small apartments built as an attachment to their house.
Sometimes called in-law apartments, the units are used in some towns as a way of providing less expensive housing to older residents while letting them live with relatives but with a degree of independence.
“Housing is a big issue locally, and across the Commonwealth and the country,” DeSimone said.
She said the city not only needs more housing but more diversity in the type and price of housing.
She said the state Housing Choice law should also help the city encourage housing around the downtown train station.
DeSimone also said there is no need to weaken city environmental regulations to encourage housing.
Davis said officials at the local and state level must work together to encourage affordable housing.
He said he agrees with the state’s “sustainable development principles” that encourage the creation of housing near workplaces and transportation centers.
There are old mill buildings in the Union Street area in downtown Attleboro within walking distance of the downtown train station that are being converted into housing. Davis said those projects are perfect examples of what he would like to encourage as mayor.
He said it is better to rehabilitate older buildings “with a small footprint” for housing than to rip up pristine, rural-type land for single-family homes.
DiLisio said Attleboro should review its zoning rules to see if it can better use its designation by the state as a Green Community to win more grant money for housing.
Attleboro’s two commuter rail stations also offer grant opportunities, he said. (The South Attleboro train station is temporarily closed as it awaits planned rehabilitation.)
DiLisio said talk of a future use of Locust Valley is speculation because the city doesn’t own it.
He earlier said he is “leaning” toward favoring having the city buy the closed former golf course.
The other candidates have said they support having the city buy the 120-acre property to preserve open space and prevent housing there.
Barone said the city should employ a carrot-and-stick approach to encourage housing.
“To actually handle the problem at the root, as mayor my staff and I will not let Boston off the hook,” he said.
Barone said investors have been buying up property and that is raising the price.
“A once-affordable family home in Attleboro now feels the effects of these groups trying to make all Americans their renters. Not on my watch,” he said.