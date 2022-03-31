PLAINVILLE — Candidates for local school committee in Monday’s annual town election are pledging to work to restore services and programs cut in recent years due to money woes.
The three candidates for two three-year school board seats — Steven Albert, Justin Alexander and Sarah Cronin, all parents — participated in a candidates forum Wednesday night at town hall hosted by North TV.
Cronin, who grew up in Attleboro, said she and her husband moved to town from Mansfield for the school system and small-town character. But she said she has learned several parents have pulled their kids out of the schools for home schooling and private alternatives.
“A lot of people said they’re not having a great experience” with town schools, Cronin said. “I want to help rebuild this school system.”
Cronin advocated for a strategic plan to prioritize services.
Albert, who has six children, said he’s seen the difference in the quality of the education of his younger and older children because of the budget cuts.
“Class sizes are larger,” Albert said, adding school nurses are “maxed out.”
Alexander, the town’s former fire chief who has been filling a vacancy on the committee, said he’s “seen what is happening to our schools” due to the reductions.
How the school board handles employee contracts is an important piece to the budget situation, he said.
“Schools and the DPW are two areas that need fixing,” Alexander said. “Give them the resources.”
Vying for a one-year unexpired term on the King Philip Regional School Committee are Joseph Cronin IV and Gregory Wehmeyer.
Wehmeyer, a technical writer who is vice chairman of the housing authority, said he’s talked to parents whose special education kids have left KP. But he said the school district overall has been doing a good job, consistently delivering above average results for below average costs.
“Given the last two years, these special needs children are going to have to be attended to,” said Cronin, who is the husband of Sarah Cronin and has served in the Marines and lived in several countries. “They missed out on a lot.”
As for the critical race theory controversy that’s surfaced at school board meetings nationwide, Cronin said parents need to be involved.
Wehmeyer said he doesn’t think anything inappropriate is being taught in the schools.
The candidates night was moderated by North TV Executive Director Peter Gay and the panelists were Sun Chronicle columnist Bill Gouveia and WARA’s Paul Healy.