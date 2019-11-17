ATTLEBORO — Two candidates for the 4th Congressional District seat being vacated by Joe Kennedy III picked up endorsements recently.
State Rep. Ruth Balser D-Newton, endorsed Newton city councilor Becky Grossman.
“Becky knows we cannot afford to sit on the sidelines when it comes to issues like gun violence or tackling climate change head-on,” Balser said in a prepared statement. “We need more progressive moms in Congress and I’m going to do everything I can to help Becky get there.”
Meanwhile, Jesse Mermell of Brookline picked up the support of former Massachusetts First Lady Diane Patrick, wife of former governor and new presidential candidate Deval Patrick.
“I’ve seen up close the passion, intellect and values which drive Jesse Mermell and I know she will make a tremendous addition to our state’s delegation in Congress,” Patrick said. “In her work as a senior adviser to Gov. Patrick and her leadership in his Successful Women, Successful Families initiative, as well as her many successes on the front lines, Jesse has shown the true spirit of a progressive fighter.”
Grossman and Mermell are two of six Democrats seeking to replace Kennedy who is challenging incumbent U.S. Sen. Edward Markey for his seat.
The other four candidates are Alan Khazei, Ihssane Leckey and David Cavell all of Brookline and Jake Auchincloss who serves with Grossman on Newton’s city council. All are Democrats.
No Republicans have announced a run.
