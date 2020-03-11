ATTLEBORO — Campaigning in a district that stretches from Brookline to Fall River is tough enough.
But now candidates for the Fourth Congressional District seat being vacated by Joe Kennedy III must alter their plans because of concerns about the coronavirus.
More than 90 state residents have contracted it and that number is expected to grow quickly.
Here’s what some of the nine candidates are doing:
- Jesse Mermell summed it up -- it’s troublesome, but health comes first.
“Yes, this is a nuisance. Yes, this has complicated our carefully developed plans,” she said in a post on her website. “But it’s a simple equation -- health over campaign because we should and we can.”
Plans have been canceled and virtual appearances scheduled, she said.
“We are cancelling, postponing, or making other adjustments to any event where we anticipate 50 or more attendees,” she said. “We planned to have our campaign headquarters grand opening and “Day of Action” on Saturday. Instead, we’re planning a fun-filled virtual headquarters opening.”
- Ihssane Leckey said her campaign is rescheduling “big public events” and holding volunteer training “exclusively via teleconference.”
“We all have to do our part to make sure this epidemic is contained as quickly as possible, for the sake of public health and our economy,” she said in an email.
- Dave Cavell said his campaign is in the process of making contingency plans.
“Our team is heeding the advice of the CDC, the World Health Organization, and the Massachusetts Department of (Public) Health and hopes to have a plan finalized before the weekend,” he said. “Currently, we plan to increase our online and social media presence and will move to virtual events as needed.”
- Jake Auchincloss said his campaign is following the advice of official health agencies.
“We’re taking every precaution recommended by the CDC and following the lead of Boston’s major institutions in terms of responsible practice,” he said in an email. “Staff are allowed to work from home if that’s where they feel comfortable; we're postponing events with 15 or more people and we're offering virtual house parties.”
- Becky Grossman is going virtual, too.
“We’ll be organizing a set of virtual town halls across Massachusetts’ 4th Congressional District as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to increase statewide,” she said via email.
