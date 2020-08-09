Democrat Dave Cavell, who’s seeking the 4th Congressional District seat being vacated by Rep. Joseph Kennedy III, hosted online trainings and digital phone banks over the weekend with a focus on assisting voters in filling out a vote by mail request, his campaign said.
Campaign manager Sarah Thomas touted her candidate.
“We’re tired of politicians who say the right thing but don’t do the right thing,” she said. “Now more than ever, we need progressives who will not just vote along party lines but actually lead on these issues and get the work done. Dave is the only candidate with the experience and, more importantly, the political courage to make that happen.”
****
BOLD PAC endorsed Ben Sigel for the Massachusetts 4th Congressional District seat. “BOLD PAC is the fastest growing Democratic Political Action Committee dedicated to increasing the diversity of our leadership in the House and Senate,” according to a press release sent by the group.
"Ben Sigel is a community leader and lawyer who, as the proud son of a Puerto Rican mother and a father from Massachusetts, understands that diversity is our nation’s greatest strength said Tony Cárdenas, BOLD PAC Chair said in the release.
****
Democrat Chris Zannetos, a candidate for the 4th Congressional District, has released his first TV ad highlighting his experience creating jobs and being a business leader who put the interests of his employees over himself, his campaign said.
“I never thought I’d run for office, but Congress is broken and it will take different kinds of leaders to fix it,” he said. “I’m the only Democrat running in MA-4 who has created hundreds of good-paying jobs. I’m the only Democrat running who has worked in the tech industry. As our next Member of Congress, I’ll work tirelessly to help working people and young people get the skills they need to get better-paying jobs.”
****
Ihssane Leckey released a new digital ad titled “Your Power.”
The ad tells how Leckey, a Democratic candidate for the 4th Congressional District, immigrated from Morocco at the age of 20, worked sub-minimum wage jobs to put herself through community college and took on Wall Street’s greed and corruption following the 2008 financial crisis, her campaign said.
Leckey has surged in the past month and is poised to be the next progressive woman of color to join “The Squad” in Congress, the release said.
Leckey has received endorsements in recent weeks from U.S. Reps. Ilhan Omar and Andre Carson, Our Revolution Massachusetts, Friends of the Earth and Peace Action.
****
Natalia Linos, an epidemiologist and Democrat running for 4th Congressional District seat, said the state needs to crack down on indoor activities to stem the spread of coronavirus and get schools open.
“I firmly believe that reopening schools safely must be our priority, not only for our children but also for our economy,” she said in a press release.
“This means immediately restricting indoor activities that require mask removal, such as indoor dining at restaurants, and reinstating restrictions on gyms, museums, movie theaters, casinos, and other indoor spaces where people are at greater risk of sustained exposure.”
****
In what could be a preview of the election for the 4th Congressional District, Republican David Rosa and Democrat Jake Auchincloss sparred over abortion and illegal immigration.
“I’m not only pro-life -- I’m right to life,” Rosa said holding up a photograph of an infant baby at a recent forum conducted by the League of Women Voters. “Those children need our protection, and I will work to see that they get it.”
Auchincloss disagreed.
“Politicians like David Rosa are a threat to an individual’s right to choose,” he said. “While Trump and the Republicans work to roll back reproductive freedoms at the national level, our next representative from the Massachusetts Fourth must lead the charge in protecting and expanding reproductive rights.”
Meanwhile, Rosa commented on the flow of people entering the country illegally over the southern border.
“You don’t have borders, you don’t have a nation … The foundation of immigration is -- we’re looking for people that fit our economy as we’re going along, and we look for people that are of sound mind, sound body.”
Auchincloss condemned him.
“Rosa’s xenophobic, hateful rhetoric is un-American and unwelcome,” he said. “The “foundation of immigration” in America is to welcome immigrants and refugees with open arms.”
Rosa is facing off against Attleboro Republican Julie Hall for the chance to run against the Democratic nominee.
****
NARAL Pro-Choice America, an abortion rights group, endorsed Democrat Jesse Mermell in her effort to win the primary for the 4th Congressional District seat.
“Jesse Mermell is an outspoken champion for women and families and we know she will tirelessly advocate for reproductive freedom in Congress,” Ilyse Hogue, President of NARAL said. “Our fundamental freedoms hang in the balance, but Jesse will stand strong in the face of incessant anti-choice attacks.”
****
State Senate Majority Leader Cindy Creem, D-Newton, endorsed Becky Grossman in her bid for the 4th Congressional District seat.
With Creem’s endorsement, Grossman has the support of all three female state legislators representing Grossman’s hometown of Newton.
State representatives Ruth B. Balser and Kay Khan announced their support earlier in the campaign.
