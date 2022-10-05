orpheum theater

A candidates forum was held Wednesday night at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center in Foxboro.

 File photo

FOXBORO — Economic development was the topic for candidates from across the political spectrum Wednesday night.

And there was bipartisan agreement at the forum sponsored by the Tri-Town Chamber of Commerce on at least two issues that impact the area’s business health: the MBTA is badly broken and the area’s branding, exemplified by the dilapidated I-95 rest stop in Mansfield, is in trouble, too.

Tom Reilly can be reached at 508-236-0332 or treilly@thesunchronicle.com. Follow him on Twitter @Tomreillynews