FOXBORO — Economic development was the topic for candidates from across the political spectrum Wednesday night.
And there was bipartisan agreement at the forum sponsored by the Tri-Town Chamber of Commerce on at least two issues that impact the area’s business health: the MBTA is badly broken and the area’s branding, exemplified by the dilapidated I-95 rest stop in Mansfield, is in trouble, too.
About 30 people gathered for the event at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center, the former Orpheum off the common, on a raw, stormy night to hear from local and statewide candidates.
Republican candidate for secretary of state Rayla Campbell spoke briefly, lambasting Democratic incumbent William Galvin for thwarting her candidacy two years ago and decrying the pulling down of statues of Christopher Columbus and Abraham Lincoln. Campbell said, “We need to be standing for the flag and kneeling before God.”
Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux, a Democrat who is running for sheriff of Bristol County against GOP incumbent Tom Hodgson, pointed to recent internal polling that he said showed the race was too close to call and said the county’s jails have the highest suicide rate in the state.
“I want to bring a more modern approach to the jail system in Bristol County,” he said.
Hodgson did not attend the forum.
The audience also heard from from Jason Ross, a representative of Republican attorney general candidate Jay McMahon. Ross said McMahon lost a son to addiction. “These issues are personal for Jay,” Ross said.
But the questions — drawn from those submitted by chamber members — for candidates for state Senate and House were the main attraction.
State Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, and his Republican opponent, Foxboro resident Michael Chaisson, who waged a write-in effort to get on the November ballot, and state Rep. Fred “Jay” Barrows, R-Mansfield, and his Democratic opponent Brendan Roche, also a Mansfield resident, fielded questions.
They ranged from their stands on some of the referendum questions on the November ballot, energy prices and subsidies, to their views on some of the more esoteric issues of planning and zoning for affordable housing.
But there was general agreement among all four candidates that all three towns covered by the chamber — Mansfield, Foxboro and Norton — have been trying to manage their development in the right way.
They also shared the view that the MBTA is in need of help. They also praised the recently revived pilot program that brought commuter trains back to Gillette Stadium.
However, Barrows said, “I just hope we can keep the train on the tracks” as ridership is an issue. “I think the MBTA needs a publicist. The commute is all messed up.”
Roche, who works in Newburyport, faces a four-hour commute and said between the three towns, “there is only one consistent bus route.”
Chaisson agreed the T “is a mess,” the train should be a “viable option,” and investment is needed.
For Feeney, “the MBTA is absolutely broken.” Despite the support from the Legislature the issue is “management and mismanagement.” He said he’s opposed the system expanding “until they can be sure the trains don’t catch on fire when we are going to work.”
All four also agreed that tourism could be a boon to the area. But Barrows said the rest stop on the northbound side of Interstate-95, which should be a gateway to the area, has been closed for 15 years. “It’s an embarrassment,” he said, adding that attempts to reopen it have been “frustrating.”
While money to reopen the site, which Feeney said now “looks like Beirut,” has been passed by the Senate, it’s locked up in conference committee.
With Gillette, Xfinity Center and other venues open, “we need to provide people with a smart place and a clean place,” he said.
