With nine Democrats on the primary ballot for the open 4th Congressional District seat, each is fighting tooth and nail for as many endorsements as they can get.
On Friday, Becky Grossman, one of two candidates from Newton, announced the endorsement of three Democratic Party State Committee members, Nazda Alam, Sam Liao, and Benjamin Bloomenthal.
She said 10 state committee members have endorsed her to date.
Locally she has the endorsements of former state representative and city councilor Bill Bowles, Democratic City Committee chair Ellen Parker and city councilors Todd Kobus and Ty Waterman.
Meanwhile Ihssane Leckey of Brookline, was endorsed Friday by the Boston chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America.
Dave Cavell, one of six Brookline candidates for the 4th District seat wrapped of the endorsements of some “young leaders” on Friday. Those include Evan Francis, chair of the Greater Taunton High School Democrats, Jeremy Tammelleo, member of the Easton finance committee and Sam Draisen, who was described as a “Massachusetts youth climate activist.”
***
State representatives Pat Haddad, D-Somerset, and Carole Fiola, D-Fall River, defended candidate Jake Auchincloss after an attack on Twitter from Emily’s List, a group whose mission is to elect pro-choice Democratic women to office.
The group said neither Auchincloss nor another Democratic candidate Alan Khazei can “be trusted on healthcare, women’s rights, or our Democratic values.”
Haddad said “Jake has made choice a priority in his platform” while Fiola said “Jake is a fierce advocate for women’s rights.”
***
Ben Sigel, a Democratic candidate from Brookline, released a plan on Friday to “reform, prioritize and fund public education at all ages, from preschool to higher education and adult education.” The full plan can be found at bensigelforcongress.com/education.
