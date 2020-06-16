Cavell announces plan to attack opioid addiction
Fourth Congressional District candidate Dave Cavell, who worked on the state’s opioid addiction crisis as an assistant state attorney general, announced a plan Monday to attack the problem nationally if he’s elected to the seat being vacated by Joe Kennedy III.
Cavell, a Brookline Democrat, said his goal is to create legislation that will “direct billions of dollars” into a number of prevention and support programs. He calls it Opioid National Emergency (ONE) legislation.
The opioid epidemic kills as many as five people a day in Massachusetts and Cavell said he plans to make its elimination a priority in Congress. “This is one of the reasons I got into this race and it’s my day-one priority,” he said.
For more information go to davecavell.com/priorities.
Matthew organizes SE Mass Mutual Aid Project
Democrat Nick Matthew, a candidate for the 4th District U.S. House seat, has organized a group called the Southeastern Massachusetts Mutual Aid Project to help communities in the district hurt by the coronavirus pandemic.
“The equally important pillars that we will address with this initiative are basic necessities such as food and supplies, personal protective equipment, mental health needs, and housing stability,” Matthew said in a press release.
For more information, to request help or to volunteer, go to semamutualaid.org.
Mermell releases public education plan
Jesse Mermell, a candidate for the 4th Congressional District, has released a plan she says will ensure “a well-funded, equitable system of public education across the nation -- from early education through graduate school.”
“Public education is vital to our democracy and key to addressing our country’s social, economic and racial inequities,” the Brookline Democrat said. “COVID-19 has exacerbated these already deep inequities in our education system, and my plan lays out key steps to ensure that our students, educators, and administrators have the support and tools necessary to begin to bridge those gaps.”
The plan includes increasing the number of teachers and access to early childhood education. It would also eliminate “high stakes testing” and fight “privatization.”
The plan can be found at jessemermell.com/issues/education.
