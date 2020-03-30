NORTH ATTLEBORO -- There hasn't been a serious contest for the local state representative seat in almost a generation.
That's about to change.
With the announcement by Elizabeth "Betty" Poirier, R-North Attleboro, last week that she will not seek an 11th term, two candidates have declared their intention to run for the seat, which represents the whole of North Attleboro along with some precincts in Attleboro and Mansfield.
The first, Patrick Reynolds, a former selectman, announced his candidacy Thursday, shortly after the story about Poirier's decision appeared on The Sun Chronicle's website.
On Friday, Adam Scanlon, a member of the town council, announced his plans to run.
Both are Democrats. The district has been one of the few solidly GOP seats in the House under Poirier and her husband, Kevin, who held the job before her.
Reynolds, a five-year member of the board of selectmen who did not seek to join the first-ever town council last year, nevertheless cited Poirier as one of his influences.
“Betty Poirier has been a mentor to me from my first day on the board of selectmen and I wish her all the best in retirement,” Reynolds said in a prepared release. “At a time when national politics is more dysfunctional than ever, she showed how local elected officials can make a real difference.
We didn’t agree on every issue, but Representative Poirier’s work ethic set an example I have always tried to follow. As our next State Representative, I will continue her legacy of exceptional constituent services.”
Calling himself "a moderate Democrat," Reynolds said he hopes to continue Poirier’s "commitment to bipartisan, pragmatic leadership."
Scanlon, who became a member of the new town council in June after serving on the school committee, said in a news release: "It has been the highest honor and pleasure of my life to serve my community in various roles. I am so grateful to everyone that has helped me and taken the time to make our world a better place."
Like Reynolds, Scanlon also declared himself "a pragmatist" who will "work with anyone to get things done, as I have before."
Scanlon said that seeking the Democratic nomination is "something I did not plan for. Nevertheless, I am ready to take the call to action."
Poirier is one of just 31 Republican members of the 160-member House of Representatives, according to the official Statehouse website. She serves as second minority leader, ranking her third in the GOP leadership on Beacon Hill. She is also the ranking minority member on the House Ethics Committee.
Poirier, in announcing she did not plan to run again, said she was doing so now to give candidates a chance to get their names on the ballot for the state primary in September and collect the required 150 signatures of registered voters to do so. She said she hoped the next representative would be a Republican, too.
