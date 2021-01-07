The husband of the woman fatally shot by police as a mob stormed the U.S. Capitol building in Washington on Wednesday has ties to the Attleboros.
Ashli Babbitt, 35, the victim, was the wife of Aaron Babbitt, who has a connection to this area, a family friend told TV Channel 5 in Boston.
More details of the ties couldn’t be learned Thursday night, but Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux confirmed to The Sun Chronicle there were connections to both Attleboro and North Attleboro. Heroux didn’t have any more details.
The Babbitts had been living in San Diego and ran a pool service business in Spring Valley, near San Diego.
A Facebook account with Babbitt’s name says she married Aaron Babbitt on June 25, 2019.
Ashli Babbitt, a U.S. Air Force veteran and strong Trump supporter, was shot by a plainclothes Capitol Police officer as she was trying to climb through a broken window of a barricaded doorway inside the Capitol, officials said.
Aaron Babbitt told news media he found out about his wife’s death on television, recognizing her clothes after she was shot.
Family called hospitals, fire and EMS in Washington, but could not get any information, the family friend told the Boston TV station.
A detective from the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department hours later contacted her husband.
Aaron Babbitt told KSWB-TV, a Fox affiliate in San Diego, he sent his wife a message about 30 minutes before the shooting and never heard back.
“She loved her country and she was doing what she thought was right to support her country, joining up with like-minded people that also love their president and their country,” he said. “She was voicing her opinion and she got killed for it.”
Ashli Babbitt served several tours of duty with the Air Force and was a Libertarian and backer of the Second Amendment — the right to bear arms.
Following in President Donald Trump’s footsteps, Babbitt had used Twitter to amplify her views, including false allegations that November’s election was riddled with fraud.
“Nothing will stop us....they can try and try and try but the storm is here and it is descending upon DC in less than 24 hours....dark to light!” Babbitt wrote Tuesday.
The next day she and thousands of other Trump supporters took part in the siege of the Capitol to try to keep the president in power.
On social media, at times on video, Babbitt often ranted against the president’s frequent targets — illegal immigration, government mandates to contain the coronavirus and, most of all, Trump’s critics.
Her Twitter account promoted mainstream conservative views but also included references to the QAnon conspiracy theory, which centers on the baseless belief that Trump has been secretly fighting deep-state enemies.
Babbitt appeared to view pleas to wear masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus as an affront to her personal freedoms. She backed a recall drive against California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat who has imposed strict stay-at-home orders.
“Mask Free Autonomous Zone Better Known as America,” read a large sign on the front door of the Babbitt’s pool business.
Brian Levin, director of the Center for the Study of Hate & Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino, said Babbitt will be remembered as a martyr by people with a range of grievances spanning from disbelief in the seriousness of the pandemic to beliefs in QAnon conspiracy theories.
In August 2016, Babbitt was charged with reckless endangerment for hitting a woman’s car three times in Calvert County, Maryland, and pursuing her through the streets in what’s described as “road rage.” She was acquitted months later.
Babbitt’s ex-husband, Timothy McEntee, called her a “wonderful woman with a big heart and a strong mind” in an email to The San Diego Union-Tribune. McEntee said he and Babbitt were married from April 2005 to May 2019.
The Air Force said Thursday Ashli Elizabeth McEntee was on active duty from 2004 to 2008, most recently at Dyes Air Force Base near Abilene, Texas. She was also member of the Air Force Reserve from 2008 to 2010 and the Air National Guard from 2010 to 2016.
The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave.
Massachusetts officials swiftly condemned the mobs at the U.S. Capitol Building that disrupted proceedings to certify the results of the presidential election.
