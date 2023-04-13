ATTLEBORO -- A project that has been on the back burner for years finally has the money needed for completion.
The Parker Everett Carpenter Jr. Trust has awarded Capron Park Zoo $133,200 to finish the new entrance to the 86-year-old facility.
Carpenter was a former park superintendent and he created the trust to benefit the park.
He died at the age of 85 in July 2013.
A check presentation ceremony was held Thursday afternoon at the zoo.
Park Superintendent Derek Corsi said the finishing touches will include paving, the creation of a path around the pond, landscaping, running electricity to the admission booths and the installation of an an arch similar to the one that graces the entrance of Capron Park.
DeSimone said she is always amazed by the generosity of Attleboro’s citizens.
“This is awesome,” she said. “Well done.”
Corsi said a “soft opening” for the entrance may occur in early May and a grand opening sometime in June.
However all that is dependent on “supply chain” issues.
Corsi said the columns, which are already in place and will hold up the arch are the same ones that were damaged in 2014 when a soda truck knocked the Capron Park arch down.
“It’s really cool to put those back into the park,” he said. “They are really a piece of history.”
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.
