ATTLEBORO — Kayla, Capron Park Zoo’s 15-year-old African lion, was euthanized Thursday morning after eight months of failing health.
One of the zoo’s most popular attractions, she had been suffering from kidney disease since November. The zoo was Kayla’s home since she was 9 months old.
Zoo Director Lew Stevens said the veterinary and zoo staff had noticed a steady decline in her condition since Saturday and the decision was made to alleviate her suffering.
“As her prognosis of recovery was poor, the veterinary and animal care team made the decision to humanely euthanize her (Thursday),” Stevens said in a press release.
He said a necropsy will be performed at the Tufts School of Veterinary Medicine.
Kidney disease is common for big cats of Kayla’s age, which can live up to 20 years in captivity. Kayla also suffered from feline immunodeficiency virus, which may have contributed to her kidney disease.
Stevens thanked all those who cared for Kayla during her illness.
“We very much appreciate all the effort our veterinary and animal care team put in every day to ensure the health and well-being of all the animals calling the Capron Park Zoo home, and especially the effort put in ensuring Kayla’s comfort these past weeks,” he said.
“We would also like to express our thanks to Dr. Greg Mertz and the staff of the New England Wildlife Center, the staff of the Massachusetts Veterinary Referral Hospital, Dr. Peter Brewer from Southwick Zoo, and the Massachusetts Environmental Police for their help during Kayla’s illness.”
