ATTLEBORO — The task force appointed by Mayor Cathleen DeSimone to fix Capron Park Zoo’s finances expects it to finish in the black in both fiscal years 2023 and 2024.
That’s thanks to the $470,000 one-time infusion of a cash from the American Rescue Plan Act money approved by city officials last week.
But that’s not what will get the zoo to a sustainable revenue flow and budget.
Parks Superintendent Derek Corsi said during a task force meeting Tuesday that the budget for FY 2024 is “as bare bones as we can make it.”
“It’s not sustainable after that,” he said.
Salaries and the costs of goods and services are on the rise, putting pressure on revenue flow. And the budget does not include multiple small repair jobs in the zoo that need to be done. Most of those are under $10,000 but all need to be accomplished, he said.
Task force leader Kevin Dumas said the “first part of the recovery effort is to get things stable.”
After that comes revenue enhancement efforts.
One idea that has been suggested is advertising to attract more people to the zoo.
The task force expects to have a budget of $1.095 million for FY ‘24, which begins July 1.
Currently there’s a balance of $660,000 in the zoo’s revolving fund, which will take it to the end of the fiscal year.
There are expected expenses of $142,000, which will bring it down to $518,000.
The average revenues for May and June will be an added $81,000 and $161,000, to bring it up to $760,000. With the new revenue in May and June, the zoo expects to have a balance of $760,000 to start FY ‘24.
Dumas noted that it took several years for the zoo to get into the red and it could take several more to correct the situation.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.