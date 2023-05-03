Zoo Walkabout
Visitors arrive for the 2018 Walkabout at the Capron Park Zoo in Attleboro.

 Paul Connors / The Sun Chronicle/

ATTLEBORO — The task force appointed by Mayor Cathleen DeSimone to fix Capron Park Zoo’s finances expects it to finish in the black in both fiscal years 2023 and 2024.

That’s thanks to the $470,000 one-time infusion of a cash from the American Rescue Plan Act money approved by city officials last week.

