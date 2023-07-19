ATTLEBORO — Capron Park Zoo will extend its hours in conjunction with the summer concerts in the park and upcoming food truck festivals.
The Samuel M. Stone and Ernest H. Augat Summer Concerts for 2023 run from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays in the Newell Shelter.
The zoo will be extending its hours until 7 p.m. on concert nights and 7 p.m. during food truck events.
The schedule of concerts follows:
- Thursday: The Corvairs
- Sunday: (5 to 7:30 p.m.) The Daybreakers; Picnic in the Park sponsored by PVD Food Truck Events; concert in Capron Park “Flats” by White Gazebo
- Thursday, July 27: Southeastern Massachusetts Community Concert Band
- Thursday, Aug. 3: School of Rock
- Thursday, Aug. 10: Kevin Herchen
- Thursday, Aug. 17: Penny Outlaw
- Sunday, Aug. 20: (5 to 7:30 p.m.) Vinyl Frontier, Picnic in the Park, White Gazebo concert
- Thursday, Aug. 24: Andy Solberg
- Thursday, Aug. 31: Edge of Dreams
- Thursday, Sept. 7: Jumpin’ Juba
Concerts are free; bring lawn chairs if you want to sit through them. The Concerts in the Park are made possible through the S.M. Stone Memorial Trust Fund and Ernest H. Augat Fund.
For questions, call Terry Conti at 774-203-1865.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.