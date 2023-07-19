summer concert at newell shelter

A summer concert at the Newell Shelter at Capron Park in Attleboro.

ATTLEBORO — Capron Park Zoo will extend its hours in conjunction with the summer concerts in the park and upcoming food truck festivals.

The Samuel M. Stone and Ernest H. Augat Summer Concerts for 2023 run from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays in the Newell Shelter.

