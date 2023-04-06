ATTLEBORO — The coronavirus pandemic made a tenuous financial situation at Capron Park Zoo worse over the past three years.

As a result, Mayor Cathleen DeSimone asked the city council on Tuesday to use money garnered from a grant received by the city from the federal government, known as the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), to replace the lost cash and steady the zoo’s financial status — at least for the moment.

George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.