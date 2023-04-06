ATTLEBORO — The coronavirus pandemic made a tenuous financial situation at Capron Park Zoo worse over the past three years.
As a result, Mayor Cathleen DeSimone asked the city council on Tuesday to use money garnered from a grant received by the city from the federal government, known as the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), to replace the lost cash and steady the zoo’s financial status — at least for the moment.
She asked that the council appropriate $470,000 to get the zoo through the end of Fiscal Year 2023.
But Auditor Deb Gould warned that it was not just the pandemic that caused the problem and a transfer of cash won’t cure it.
She described it as a “stop gap measure.”
“It is important to note that this infusion of cash into the zoo’s revolving fund will not solve the fiscal problem at the zoo,” Gould said. “At this point in fiscal 2023 expenditures exceed revenues. While the pandemic exacerbated the situation causing the zoo to tap into reserves at an unprecedented rate, the zoo has been using reserves for a number of years to operate.”
When it was shut down in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, expenses continued to pile up, but income did not.
There was no money from admission fees and other sources just as the spring and summer seasons began, which is when more patrons visit the zoo and cash comes rolling in.
The zoo relies heavily on its admission fees, classes, snack bar and gift shop operations for operating expenses.
In 2020, the zoo finished the fiscal year in the red by $469,567.
In FY 2021, expenditures outpaced revenue by $144,584, and in FY 2022, expenditures outpaced revenues by $194,512.
That means reserves are steadily declining and the zoo could run out of cash.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.