ATTLEBORO — Capron Park Zoo has been re-accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums for another five years.
Brenda Young, Capron’s assistant zoo director, said the zoo was re-accredited during the AZA’s annual conference in Baltimore at the end of August.
She said the zoo has been accredited for 23 consecutive years and must undergo a rigorous inspection to maintain its accreditation every five years.
“The AZA accreditation process includes a detailed application and a meticulous, on-site, multiple-day inspection by an independent team of expert zoological professionals,” Young said.
Preparing a facility for the accreditation process takes a lot of work, she said. The inspection itself is two-days long. It took place in May.
The inspecting team analyzes all aspects of the facility’s operation, including animal welfare and well-being; veterinary care; keeper training; safety for visitors, staff, and animals; educational programs; conservation efforts; financial stability; risk management; governance; and guest services.
Detailed reports from the inspection team and the facility are evaluated by the commission and zoo officials are interviewed by the commission at a formal hearing.
That hearing took place on Aug. 27 and she and zoo Director Lew Stevens were interviewed during that process.
Dan Ashe, president and CEO of the AZA, said the process is not easy.
“The public expectations for animal care are constantly increasing, as are our own, which is why AZA’s accreditation standards are focused on providing the best animal care possible,” Ashe said.
“Our rigorous accreditation standards evolve based on modern animal research, ensuring a process the public can trust,” he said. “We applaud and admire these exceptional zoos, aquariums, and related facilities on meeting the ‘gold standard’ for a modern zoological facility.”
There are currently 241 AZA accredited facilities and 15 AZA certified related facility membersin the United States and 12 other countries.
