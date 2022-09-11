Capron Park Zoo
A young girl walks past the Rainforest Exhibit at Capron Park Zoo in Attleboro.

 MARK STOCKWELL/SUN CHRONICLE file photo

ATTLEBORO — Capron Park Zoo has been re-accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums for another five years.

Brenda Young, Capron’s assistant zoo director, said the zoo was re-accredited during the AZA’s annual conference in Baltimore at the end of August.

