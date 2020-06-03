ATTLEBORO — Capron Park Zoo officials have proposed a 50-cent increase in admission fees as well as new annual membership packages for families who frequent the attraction.
The last time ticket prices were raised was in 2016.
The city council must vote on the proposals. If approved they would go into effect on Jan. 2 of next year.
Current resident admission fees are $6.50 for children ages 3-12, $7.50 for adults and children ages 13 and up, $5.75 for seniors ages 65 and up and $4.75 for members of the military.
Those fees would go up 50 cents to $7, $8, $6.25 and $5.25.
Nonresident fees would also increase by 50 cents. They now range from $1 to $1.50 higher than resident fees, with the exception of the military, who pay the same regardless.
Children under the age of 3 get in free regardless of where they live, and that would not change.
There are no increases proposed for group rates.
Meanwhile, the zoo is hoping more families will buy annual membership packages and there will be new ones from which to choose.
Assistant Director Brenda Young said the aim is to provide more flexibility “to better serve the community.”
If approved, the zoo would offer new annual family memberships including a Zoo Two package for $45, which would allow two members of a family unlimited visits. There would also be Zoo Three, Zoo Six and Zoo Seven packages for $55, $85 and $125.
It would also offer a Senior Zoo Six package for $75. Currently, the cost of that package is $60.
Zoo officials also hope to offer Supporter, Sustaining and Patron and Business packages for $250, $500 and $1,000, respectively.
Individual annual memberships, which come with additional benefits, would go from $35 to $40.
For more information contact the zoo at 774-203-1840.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.