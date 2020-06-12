ATTLEBORO — Finally, the animals won’t be lonely any more.
Capron Park Zoo, which has been closed for three months due to the coronavirus pandemic and losing a lot of money in the process, will reopen Friday, June 19, director Lew Stevens announced.
Zoo members will get in sooner, on June 17 and 18.
Hours will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Ticket sales will stop at 3 p.m.
Stevens said Friday that the Rainforest, Nocturnal and Sadler buildings as well as the splash pad will remain closed for the time being due to state regulations.
All visitors must wear masks and conform to social distancing rules, he said.
The entry and exit points will be separate and visitors must follow a one-way path through the zoo.
