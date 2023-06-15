ATTLEBORO -- The head of the Capron Park Zoo committee tasked with making recommendations on the facility's finances has prepared a preliminary draft for members to review as the deadline nears for submission of a full report to the mayor.
Chairman Kevin Dumas, a former Attleboro mayor, emphasized Wednesday that it's only a draft and changes can and will be made in the final version. The Capron Park Zoo task force's full report is due July 1.
The task force began its work on April 14 at the request of Mayor Cathleen DeSimone.
Dumas outlined a number of details in the preliminary report, including the importance of putting in a new system to monitor spending after budgetary management broke down in fiscal year 2018.
That would include reviews by the director of park and forestry, the park commission and the Friends of Capron Park Zoo. Then it would go to the mayor and eventually the city council.
He noted that the zoo’s revolving fund was never intended to cover 100% of the zoo’s expenses, but would cover normal operating expenses.
Dumas recommended that some salaries be shifted back to the city side.
When it became clear the zoo would not have enough money to complete FY '23, the mayor and city council came to the rescue and appropriated $470,000 from American Rescue Plan Act cash.
Continued tight management of revenue should leave the zoo with about $600,000 in its account by the end of FY '24, Dumas said.
Meanwhile, the task force has been evaluating maintenance needs of the zoo and has developed a list of items that should be completed in FY '24 and FY '25.
And Dumas recommended that a “continuing appropriation fund” be established for capital repairs and general maintenance.
He urged that the new zoo director focus on providing a public relations and marketing plan, develop quality and informative programing and utilize the city’s cable access and social media platforms to publicize the zoo.
