Visitors take in the offerings of Capron Park Zoo in Attleboro in 2017.

 File photo

ATTLEBORO -- The head of the Capron Park Zoo committee tasked with making recommendations on the facility's finances has prepared a preliminary draft for members to review as the deadline nears for submission of a full report to the mayor.

Chairman Kevin Dumas, a former Attleboro mayor, emphasized Wednesday that it's only a draft and changes can and will be made in the final version. The Capron Park Zoo task force's full report is due July 1.

