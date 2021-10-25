ATTLEBORO — A city man is facing several charges following a weekend accident in which his car burst into flames, police said.
David Allard, 28, was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital following the late Friday night crash and will be summonsed to Attleboro District Court at a later date, Deputy Police Chief Timothy Cook Jr. said Monday.
The crash occurred about 11:30 p.m. on Pleasant Street in the area of Cardinal Way. Allard was traveling east on Pleasant and hit with the rear of another eastbound car, Cook said.
A passenger in the other vehicle complained of pain and was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital.
Allard was later found by police found lying on a curb on Pleasant Street, according to Cook.
He faces charges including driving to endanger, leaving the scene of an accident, driving with a suspended license and attaching plates, Cook said.
