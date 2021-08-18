ATTLEBORO -- Commuter train service was delayed by up to an hour at one point after a car crash in Boston early Wednesday morning sent one vehicle onto the tracks.
The crash at about 4:40 a.m. involved two vehicles at Washington and Herald streets, near the Massachusetts Turnpike in the city's South End.
One of the vehicles fell 40 feet onto commuter rail train tracks and ended up on its roof, according to Boston media reports.
Four people inside the vehicle were taken to local hospitals.
“MBTA (Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority) and Keolis crews removed the car from the tracks and have completed inspections of both the catenary and track infrastructure. All tracks are now open for service, though residual delays may continue,” Keolis said in a statement.
For about an hour, trains were bypassing stops at stations in the Back Bay, Ruggles and Hyde Park, according to tweets from the MBTA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.