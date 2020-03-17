ATTLEBORO — A car slammed head-on into the front door of a house on South Main Street Tuesday, sending the vehicle's two occupants to area hospitals and forcing the couple who lived in the home to find a new place to stay for a while.
The male driver of the car and the female passenger, both in their 20s, suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash, which occurred just before 11:45 a.m. at 709 South Main St., police and fire officials said.
No one was home at the time.
The car missed the gas service line to the house by about 6 feet, tore a gaping hole in the front-right part of the structure and damaged the foundation, officials and the owner said.
South Main Street was closed between Tiffany Street and Thurber Avenue while police investigated and the car was removed.
“There is major structural damage. We get these kinds of accidents from time to time, but this is definitely the worst of seen in a long time,” Deputy Fire Chief Erik Guillette said as he looked over the damage.
The driver was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence and the passenger to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, police Capt. James MacDonald said.
The victims suffered head, neck and back injuries in addition to cuts, according to fire officials. The car sustained heavy damage.
The vehicle was traveling south on South Main (Route 152) when it went off the two-lane road and onto the curb. It struck a chain-link fence in front of an adjacent house and a fire hydrant before slamming into the house at 709 South Main, MacDonald said.
The fire hydrant was knocked over but did not spray any water, Guillette said.
The cause of the single-car accident was under investigation.
Homeowner Jim Curtin, 64, said he and his wife Irene have lived in the house since 2003 and will now have to stay in a hotel or with nearby family while repairs are made.
“It’s not going to be an easy fix,” Curtin said, adding that the house is over 100 years old.
He said when he was called and told about the accident his cellphone read “City of Atteboro” and he initially thought it could be a prank phone call.
“When I was driving here and I saw the police and fire trucks I knew it was serious,” Curtin said.
“You see it on TV all the time lately. When you see it, it’s usually on a curve or something. I’ve never seen it when somebody is driving on a straight road,” he said.
Despite the damage to his home, Curtin managed to keep a brave face about the accident. However, he said his wife will not be happy when she sees the house.
“There’s nothing I can do about it. What’s done is done,” Curtin said, adding that he has insurance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.