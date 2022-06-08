NORTH ATTLEBORO — A car crashed into the porch of a house late Wednesday afternoon following a two-vehicle collision on Park Street.
The accident was reported about 5:30 p.m. at 188 Park St., and one person from one of the vehicles was evaluated and taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, fire officials said.
One vehicle involved in the accident slammed into the porch but the rest of the home didn’t appear to be damaged, officials said.
Building and electrical inspectors were called to the scene.