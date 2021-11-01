FOXBORO -- A car struck the downtown Foxboro Cable Access building on Central Street last week, damaging a brick wall and a large model train display.
The driver of the car, a 25-year-old man, suffered a medical issue and was taken by a Sharon ambulance to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, Fire Lt. James Grenier said.
The accident occurred about 4:40 p.m. Friday.
The car traveled the wrong way from the entrance of Foxborough Federal Bank, across Central Street and hit the cable access building, officials said.
Michael Webber, executive director of Foxboro Cable Access, said the train set display inside in front of the plate glass window was significantly damaged and will hopefully be rebuilt.
It has become an attraction, he said.
No one inside the building was injured in the mishap, according to Grenier and Webber.
“The situation could have been much worse and we’re just thankful it appears no one was seriously injured,” Webber said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.