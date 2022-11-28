ATTLEBORO -- A car struck two gas pumps at the Cumberland Farms on Pleasant Street Monday afternoon after the driver suffered a serious medical emergency, officials say.
The driver, a North Attleboro man in his 80s, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence where he was last reported in critical but stable condition, Police Chief Kyle Heagney said.
The man, whose name was not released, was the only occupant in the car and no other injuries were reported, Heagney said.
The crash occurred about 1:15 p.m.
The car hit one pump, forcing it from its connection to the island, and a pillar before hitting an adjacent pump and pillar, Heagney said.
The brick façade on the first pillar was heavily damaged and the second pillar was knocked ajar from the island.
The front of the car sustained heavy damage and broken bricks from the façade of the pillars littered the parking lot.
Cumberland Farms workers immediately shut off the pumps and there was no fire, according to police and fire officials.
As a precaution, police closed a portion of Pleasant Street between Starkey Avenue and Haggerty Highway for about a half-hour.
The store was closed and the parking lot was blocked by yellow plastic tape for about an hour.
The store reopened but officials said the gas pumps would be closed or partially closed until repairs could be made.
Workers were at the scene late Monday afternoon.
The crash remains under investigation, Heagney said.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.