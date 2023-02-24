MANSFIELD -- A stretch of Route 106 from Route 140 to Copeland Drive was reopened Friday morning, nine hours after a car struck a utility pole and flipped onto its roof.
The driver of the car, a 41-year-old woman, was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton with non-life threatening injuries after the single-car crash, police and fire officials said.
The crash occurred about 9:30 p.m. Thursday in front of a CVS. The utility pole, which had several power and utility lines attached, split in two and had to be replaced, officials said.
However, the crash did not cause a power failure, according to Joseph Sollecito, general manager of the town's electric department.
Although below-freezing temperatures Thursday night were expected to create icy road conditions in some areas, police said the road was not icy and weather was not a factor in the crash.
The cause remains under investigation, Acting Police Chief Michael Ellsworth said.
Police detoured traffic around the accident scene until about 7:30 a.m. Friday.
Commuter traffic during the rush hour Friday was not as busy as usual, Ellsworth said, because many workers took the week off for school vacation.
Also, traffic was not as heavy as before the pandemic because many workers are continuing to work remotely from home rather than traveling by train to Boston, he said.
Police have also had to detour traffic on the busy road due to four state road construction projects, so Friday’s detour did not hamper traffic control efforts, Ellsworth said.
