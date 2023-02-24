Mansfield police cruiser

MANSFIELD -- A stretch of Route 106 from Route 140 to Copeland Drive was reopened Friday morning, nine hours after a car struck a utility pole and flipped onto its roof.

The driver of the car, a 41-year-old woman, was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton with non-life threatening injuries after the single-car crash, police and fire officials said.

