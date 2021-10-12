NORTH ATTLEBORO — Friends of Roger Petit are planning a parade of motor vehicles to celebrate his 100th birthday, and they’re looking for volunteers to take part.
Petit will turn 100 on Oct. 21, but the parade is being planned for Sunday, Oct. 17 at 3:30 p.m. Petit is a veteran of World War II.
The parade will travel by his home at 31 Bernice St. It’s a good time to say thanks to one of the few remaining veterans from the worst war the world has ever seen.
Melanie Dubois is planning the event and is looking for volunteers to participate in the drive-by birthday party.
She said she will have signs posted around the block instructing drivers where to line up.
“I hope I get enough volunteers,” she said in an email.
The parade is a surprise, so don’t tell Roger.
Those who want to volunteer can respond to Melanie’s Facebook account https://www.facebook.com/.events/902742690647209?ref=newsfeed.
