PLAINVILLE -- An 85-year-old woman crashed her car through the front of a local dry cleaners Saturday morning, slightly injuring a worker.
The accident took place late Saturday morning at Bubble King on Wilkins Drive, which is off Messenger Street (Route 106).
The employee, who was working behind the counter, was struck by the car and was taken by a Plainville ambulance to the hospital with minor injuries, police said.
"She accelerated instead of braking as she pulled into the parking space causing her vehicle to jump the curb and crash through the front window," police said of the driver, who was not injured.
Just Thursday afternoon in Seekonk, a similar accident took place.
A car crashed into the front door of a Subway restaurant on Central Avenue.
An elderly woman went to get out of the car but accidentally left the car in drive and hit the gas pedal, police said.
The driver also wasn’t injured.
