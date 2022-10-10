ATTLEBORO -- A 19-year-old man who allegedly led police in Mansfield and Norton on a chase in a stolen car in May has been found competent to stand trial.
Darrius Fiske, a homeless man who police say last lived in Taunton, pleaded innocent in Attleboro District Court to larceny of a motor vehicle and related motor vehicle offenses following his arrest on May 19.
During a hearing last week, a forensic psychologist testified Fiske was competent to stand trial. He was also arraigned on motor vehicle offenses filed by Norton police related to the chase.
Fiske is accused of stealing a car from a woman at Mansfield Gas and Service at Route 106 and North Main Street. Police spotted the vehicle on Route 140 traveling an estimated 90 mph but lost sight of the car near Norfolk Street.
Norton police said officers later spotted the car on Mansfield Avenue and chased it onto Route 123 when Fiske and a passenger were apprehended in the woods behind Mac and Walt’s burger bar on Old Colony Road (Route 123).
Fiske’s case was continued to next month.
A passenger and alleged accomplice, Austin Pacheco, 19, also homeless and of Taunton, admitted in August that police had sufficient evidence to find him guilty of larceny of a motor vehicle and conspiracy.
His case was continued without a finding for one year with probation. As a condition, he was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and obey any recommendations.
