Attleboro District Court building

Attleboro District Court

 Sun Chronicle file photo

ATTLEBORO -- A 19-year-old man who allegedly led police in Mansfield and Norton on a chase in a stolen car in May has been found competent to stand trial.

Darrius Fiske, a homeless man who police say last lived in Taunton, pleaded innocent in Attleboro District Court to larceny of a motor vehicle and related motor vehicle offenses following his arrest on May 19.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.