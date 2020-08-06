WRENTHAM – Local and Franklin police are investigating car thefts this week they suspect may be the work of an organized group.
In Wrentham, a 2018 Honda Pilot, was stolen early Wednesday morning from Dana Drive, the same night as two other vehicles in nearby Franklin were stolen, Police Chief Bill McGrath said Thursday.
Dana Drive runs between Park Street and Laurie Lane.
The car thefts were off main roads and in quiet neighborhoods, prompting a plea from McGrath for residents to immediately call when they see suspicious activity or unfamiliar cars on their streets.
The car theft on Dana Lane was reported around 4:45 a.m. when the resident was preparing to go to work. Police obtained surveillance video that shows the vehicle being stolen about an hour earlier after two cars pulled up and individuals got out of them, McGrath said.
Items from one of the cars stolen were recovered in Connecticut and police from the three different agencies are working together in the investigation, McGrath said.
It is unknown if any of the vehicles were locked but McGrath recommended that all residents should lock their cars because thieves will move on to the next vehicle rather than smash a window or make noise to attract attention.
“It’s the path of least resistance. They don’t want to spend time in any location,” McGrath said.
The police chief said if residents see one or more cars that seem out of place to call 911. Don’t approach the vehicle but try to note the make, model and color and possibly a license plate number and description of the occupants would help, McGrath said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.