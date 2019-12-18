SEEKONK -- A car collided with a freight train late Wednesday morning on Newman Avenue (Route 152), sending the car's driver to the hospital and temporarily closing the busy road.
Police say warning lights at a railroad crossing were working properly when the collision occurred at 10:45 a.m., and the crash remains under investigation.
The driver of the car, a woman in her 80s, was alone in the vehicle and taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence with what were believed to be minor injuries. The airbags in the vehicle deployed.
Police Sgt. Adam Laprade said the freight train was traveling about 8 mph at the time of the accident and the warning lights and gate at the grade crossing were working.
Traffic in both directions was detoured for about an hour. The train could not be moved until it was examined as part of the investigation, Laprade said.
