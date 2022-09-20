SEEKONK -- A 61-year-old Boston man with a lengthy record of convictions was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison for robbing a Wendy’s employee at gunpoint in 2018 as she was leaving the restaurant.
Todd Johnson was convicted of armed and masked robbery and kidnapping following a week-long trial in Fall River Superior Court, according to a release by the Bristol County district attorney's office. He was also found to be a “habitual criminal” under Massachusetts law, which enhanced his prison penalty.
The female victim was leaving alone from her job at Wendy’s on Route 6 in Seekonk at 4 a.m. on March 12, 2018 when the masked defendant approached her at her car, put a gun to her and demanded her deposit bags.
The restaurant was closed at the time.
The victim explained she had no money, at which point the defendant forced her to empty her pockets, according to the district attorney's statement. She pulled out her cell phone, which the defendant took from her. He then forced her back into the restaurant at gunpoint to open up the safe.
Restaurant surveillance cameras showed the victim was unable to open the safe because it was on a timer. The defendant then tried to tie up victim with zip ties. At that point, the victim began pleading with defendant and told him there were silent alarms throughout the restaurant. This spooked the defendant and caused him to flee the restaurant. The victim immediately called 911 from the office phone and then hid in the walk-in freezer until police arrived.
The defendant, who was the living in Pawtucket, was arrested a short time later at Stateline Auto just over the border in East Providence, while hiding under a car, according to the district attorney's office.
The defendant was initially held without bail as a danger, but was ultimately released due to Covid. After his release, he committed a larceny offense in Suffolk County and had his bail revoked. He eventually was released again and committed an armed and masked robbery in Jamaica Plain. He has since been indicted as a habitual offender in Suffolk County.
Johnson has served lengthy state prison sentences in the 1980s, 1990s and 2000s for similar crimes and drug distribution offenses, according to the DA's office.
Since he qualified as a “habitual criminal,” he was sentenced Tuesday by Judge Daniel O’Shea to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 15 years.
“The defendant is a career criminal who was released on this case during the pandemic only to then commit another armed robbery in Boston. The defendant has a long history of committing armed robberies and this sentence was necessary to protect the public from this habitual criminal,” District Attorney Quinn said.
The case was prosecuted by co-first Assistant District Attorney Karen O’Sullivan.