fall river superior court

Fall River Justice Center

 David Linton

SEEKONK -- A 61-year-old Boston man with a lengthy record of convictions was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison for robbing a Wendy’s employee at gunpoint in 2018 as she was leaving the restaurant.

Todd Johnson was convicted of armed and masked robbery and kidnapping following a week-long trial in Fall River Superior Court, according to a release by the Bristol County district attorney's office. He was also found to be a “habitual criminal” under Massachusetts law, which enhanced his prison penalty.