ATTLEBORO — A Pawtucket man with a long criminal record has been sentenced to three years in prison for threatening to stab employees at Market Basket after he was caught trying to steal from the store.
The sentence against Phillip Coulombe, 43, was handed down last week in Fall River Superior Court after he plead guilty to two counts of assault by means of a dangerous weapon, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn said.
Coulombe was brought into an office of the Bristol Place supermarket in South Attleboro on Jan. 15, 2018, where he waved a knife at two employees when one of them told him they were going to call police, according to the district attorney’s office.
Coulombe fled the store but was identified through his driver’s license, which he left in the office. He was apprehended a month later in Rhode Island, Gregg Miliote, a spokesman for the district attorney said.
The defendant has an extensive criminal history involving larcenies and has been sent to prison on multiple occasions for assaults and larcenies, Miliote said.
Five months after the incident, he was arrested while fleeing from Home Depot as he tried to steal a power drill, according to court records. He was held down in the parking lot by two bystanders until a police officer arrived.
“This is a career criminal who pulled a knife on store personnel who were trying to subdue him. He simply cannot obey the law and needed to be locked up,” Quinn said in a statement.
Before he was caught outside the store, Coulombe attracted the attention of a store security supervisor who spotted him running through the aisles and throwing various items into his shopping cart without looking, Miliote said.
The supervisor radioed to another employee to point the store’s surveillance cameras at the defendant, fearing Coulombe was going to run out into the parking lot with a carriage full of merchandise.
The supervisor waited for the defendant outside the doors to the store and then brought Coulombe to an upstairs office with the other employee.
Inside the office, Coulombe got agitated when a third employee mentioned calling the police and struggled with the workers in an attempt to flee, Miliote said. The employees backed off when Coulombe brandished a knife and made stabbing motions at them before fleeing, he said.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney William Flynn.
