SEEKONK -- A 55-year-old Rhode Island man with an extensive criminal rap sheet has been sentenced to prison for a breaking into a local convenience store last year shortly after getting out of jail.
Dennis Bautista, formerly of Warwick and Cranston, was sentenced in Fall River Superior Court to a 4- to 6-year term, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn said Friday.
Bautista, whose criminal record dates to the 1980s, pleaded guilty this past week to breaking into the Quick Stop Mini Mart on Mink Street on May 20, 2020 and stealing the cash register and a box of coins.
The break-in occurred about 5:30 a.m. Police responding to a burglar alarm found the glass door of the business smashed and trash knocked over.
Store surveillance cameras captured the defendant breaking into the store, putting the cash register and box of coins in his car and driving toward Providence.
Bautista was tracked to an apartment complex in Cranston where surveillance video showed him leaving a friend's apartment an hour earlier wearing the same clothing as the person who robbed the store.
At the time of his arrest, Bautista had been out of prison for just over six months and was on probation for the same charges.
In addition to convictions in Taunton and Wrentham district courts, the defendant has a 14-page criminal record in Rhode Island, which includes numerous stints in prison for similar crimes.
“The defendant has a criminal history of more than 35 years for stealing and breaking into buildings,” Quinn said in a statement, adding that Bautista "needs to be kept off the streets to protect the public.”
The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Jeanne Veenstra.
