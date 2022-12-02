Earns CarMax

A sign at the CarMax dealership in Manchester, N.H., in 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

NORTH ATTLEBORO -- CarMax, the nationwide used car business that has a local outlet on Draper Avenue off Route 1, says it has been properly handling recalls involving its cars for years.

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey and 34 other attorneys general announced Thursday they had reached a groundbreaking $1 million settlement with CarMax Auto Superstores for selling "unsafe" vehicles.