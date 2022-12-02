NORTH ATTLEBORO -- CarMax, the nationwide used car business that has a local outlet on Draper Avenue off Route 1, says it has been properly handling recalls involving its cars for years.
Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey and 34 other attorneys general announced Thursday they had reached a groundbreaking $1 million settlement with CarMax Auto Superstores for selling "unsafe" vehicles.
The settlement followed an investigation that began in 2014 into the company selling used vehicles with open recalls, Healey's office said.
The state AGs allege CarMax, which is headquartered in Virginia, participated in deceptive advertising by telling consumers that its reporting and inspecting practices ensured it was selling “safe” cars.
However, CarMax had allowed vehicles with open recalls related to their safety to be sold without proper inspection and without disclosures to buyers, the AGs said.
CarMax representatives on Friday maintained the business has been following proper procedures since late 2014.
"CarMax led the industry in recall transparency by sharing vehicle specific recall information in-store and online to ensure our customers know about open recalls prior to purchase," Chief Operating Officer Joe Wilson said in a statement. "As soon as (the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) made available vehicle specific recall information in 2014, we began providing the information to customers nationwide and we continue to do so today."
"As CarMax is not authorized by manufacturers to complete recall repairs and close out recalls, we work hard to ensure our customers have the information they need to take action and have recalls repaired at a manufacturer-authorized facility," Wilson added.
As part of the settlement, CarMax is being required to present customers with copies of any open recalls and obtain the consumer’s signature on a standalone disclosure document before presenting any other sales paperwork.
CarMax also now includes hyperlinks for vehicles advertised online and QR codes for vehicles on the lot that link directly to any open recalls on the vehicle, allowing consumers to access the data as they shop.
CarMax spokesman Kenson Pierre said the settlement terms are consistent with the business's longstanding practices.
While federal law prohibits the sale of new vehicles with open recalls and there is no such prohibition for used vehicles, the settlement establishes precedent for a requirement that used car dealers disclose open safety recalls to consumers before they buy, the AGs said.
CarMax is required to pay the states $1 million, with approximately $21,000 going to Massachusetts.