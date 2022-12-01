NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Attorney General Maura Healey and 34 other attorneys general have reached a $1 million settlement with CarMax Auto Superstores for selling "unsafe" vehicles.
There is a CarMax on Draper Avenue off Route 1.
The settlement followed an investigation into the company for illegally selling used vehicles with open recalls, Healy's office said.
The states allege CarMax, which is headquartered in Virginia, participated in deceptive advertising by telling consumers that its reporting and inspecting practices ensured it was selling “safe” cars.
However, CarMax had allowed vehicles with open recalls related to their safety to be sold without proper inspection, and without disclosures to buyers, the AGs say.
“Buying a vehicle is a significant financial expense for many families and individuals, and they need to be sure that the car they are purchasing is both operational and safe,” Healey said. “Under this industry-changing settlement, CarMax will pay for its practices and be required to make important safety disclosures to consumers shopping for cars.”
Federal statutes, such as the Motor Vehicle Safety Act, prohibit the sale of new vehicles with open recalls, but no such statutory prohibition exists for the sale of used vehicles with them.
This settlement establishes precedent for a requirement that used car dealers disclose open safety recalls to consumers before they buy, the AGs said.
CarMax is being required to present customers with copies of any open recalls and obtain the consumer’s signature on a standalone disclosure document before presenting any other sales paperwork.
Also, CarMax now includes hyperlinks for vehicles advertised online and QR codes for vehicles on the lot that link directly to any open recalls on the vehicle, allowing consumers to access the data as they shop.
CarMax will continue to use the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration’s vehicle identification number tool to provide important safety information to consumers. Consumers also have access to this tool and are able to check it for any open recalls on their vehicles.
CarMax is further required to pay the states $1 million, with approximately $21,000 going to Massachusetts.
Joining Healey in the settlement, led by Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul, are Rhode Island, Connecticut, Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.
