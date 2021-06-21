NORTH ATTLEBORO — Authorities are trying to identify the vandal or vandals who shot a BB gun at cars, houses and at least one business in the downtown area and nearby streets.
It’s unclear when the incidents occurred but victims began reporting broken or shattered windows at about 5 a.m. Monday, Police Chief Richard McQuade said.
No injuries were reported.
There were at least a half-dozen incidents reported to police, McQuade said.
Four cars on East Street were hit along with JD’s Restaurant on North Washington Street and homes North Washington, Grant, Morin and Elm streets.
The chief said there are currently no suspects and the incidents remain under investigation.
Police are seeking video surveillance of any suspicious activity from home security systems or doorbell cameras.
