William O'Brien Arraignment
William O’Brien, 22, of Manchester-By-The-Sea, at his arraignment in Attleboro District Court on May 22.

 MARGARET NOTCHEY/for the sun chronicle

ATTLEBORO -- The case against a man charged with killing his roommate last month in a Mansfield house is expected to be presented to a Bristol County grand jury next month, a prosecutor said Thursday.

The suspect, William J. O’Brien, 22, was scheduled for a probable cause hearing Thursday in Attleboro District Court, but the case was continued to July 27.

